More than two lakh Covid jabs administered in Delhi on Monday; city sees only 59 new cases

NEW DELHI: More than two lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to the CoWIN portal. This is the second time in the last three days that the number of daily vaccinations crossed the two-lakh mark.

According to the central government’s CoWIN portal, 2.02 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday, while 2.07 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday. Only 9,563 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday as government vaccination centres remained closed.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the city on January 16, more than 75 lakh vaccine doses have been given. Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning.

On Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily.

“More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases,” she had said.

According to Atishi, 25 per cent of Delhi’s population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Ninety-two lakh people in this age group are eligible for vaccination in the city.

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest this year so far, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city also reported two deaths on Monday.

This is the lowest number of fatalities recorded in a day since March 21, when one person had succumbed to the disease.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

According to the latest health bulletin, 58,895 tests, including 47,407 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago to detected COVID-19 infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993.

Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and 4 deaths.

The day before, the city reported 85 cases and nine deaths.

The national capital had reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Monday.

It was the first time the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16, when 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive.

Delhi recorded 134 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent and 8 deaths on Tuesday.

It registered 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since March 21, were reported.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The number of active cases in Delhi decreased to 1,553 from 1,568 on Sunday.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 467 from 478 on Sunday, while the number of containment zones was 1,828, the bulletin stated.

(With PTI Inputs)