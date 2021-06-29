STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools cannot deny admission child for not having both parents: Sisodia

According to officials, no child with single parent has been denied admission so far but due to technical issues, single parent mostly women faced trouble in getting the documents.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
NEW DELHI:  Schools cannot deny admission to a child on the grounds that the name of only one parent is mentioned, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education department.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the Director of Education (DoE) .

“All the heads of schools if all management are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled the details of even one parents in the application form while taking admission,” stated the order issued by Udit Prakash Rai, Director, DoE.

In many cases, they had to mention the child’s father name in the certificates even though they did not wished to, just to get their child enrolled in a school.

“About 7-8 years ago, following a petition, the Supreme Court intervened and issued an order that any child can use their mothers name in the board certificates and the same was conveyed to the CBSE,” said Anil Kumar, Principal of Sarvodya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, Jhilmil.

“It is a very progressive step and will ease the process of admission easy for single parents.”

