Attend key meetings or face action, BJP warns functionaries amid infightings in Delhi unit

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has taken exception to party functionaries including members of its executive committee skipping the weekly event—E-Chintan - an orientation cum training session to discuss major policies and decisions of the central government.

The leaders and workers, who didn’t attend the programme last week, have been asked to ensure their presence in future meetings or ready to face consequences.

“The first E-Chintan, addressed by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, witnessed significantly low attendance. This has annoyed the top functionary. In a subsequent virtual meeting on Saturday, he said that people make senior central leaders to call us and pressurise them to accommodate them in the executive committee but don’t participate in party activities. He added that a report would be prepared and sent to the top authorities if leaders don’t mend their ways,” said a former office-bearer of the Delhi unit of the party.

The committee is a decision-making panel, which decides strategic direction and ensures implementation. At present, it has over 250 members.

E-Chintan is a nationwide initiative by the BJP under which state leadership including office bearers and party members, who are holding significant positions, is explained the policies and decisions of the Union government in detail by senior leaders.

Subsequently, they convene similar meetings at district level to educate grassroot level volunteers who in turn inform the common voters about the policies and achievements of the central government.

According to Delhi BJP leaders, five weekly events as part of the E-Chintan initiative are planned in the capital.

The second E-Chintan held on Tuesday was addressed by BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav.

He spoke on the agricultural reform laws.

“In last week’s Chintan event, attendance was poor. Even some prominent leaders, who are required to be present, skipped the meet. A couple of the attendees left the event in between or some kept their cameras off. Considering the experience of the previous meeting, leaders were called individually this time and asked to join the event,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

However, Ashok Goel, vice president of Delhi BJP, said that full house is not possible every time and sometimes leaders don’t attend the meeting because of their prior engagements.

“The party runs several activities simultaneously. The leaders, who are in charge of those programmes, are occupied for obvious reasons and are able to see invitees or messages for participation hence they missed some of the party activities,” he said.

