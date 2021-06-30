STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating Pride

The organisation’s attempt is to mark the initiative through a new collection of SleepX Cool Gel Memory Foam mattresses, with sidewalls in the rainbow colours of pride.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In the spirit of the ongoing Pride Month celebrations, SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (Makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell), has launched India’s first ever LGBTQ+ mattress called ‘SleepX Pride Mattress’.

The organisation’s attempt is to mark the initiative through a new collection of SleepX Cool Gel Memory Foam mattresses, with sidewalls in the rainbow colours of pride. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. In a conversation with The New Indian Express tells us more.

Sleep X Pride Mattress

How did you come up with this idea of introducing India’s first LGBTQ+ mattress?
Our vision behind this new launch is to support the LGBTQ+ community and spread positivity that represents a happier and equal future for all. Our campaign, Pride & No Prejudice, supports this thought. Moreover, this mattress is one of the most innovative mattresses by the brand, designed to bring you the most calming sleeping experience.

What is your company’s policy in terms of employment opportunities and/or benefits to the community?
We strictly practice inclusion and diversity, stay away from biases based on the person’s orientation, and have incorporated a comprehensive workplace that forbids any kind of discrimination. It is our endeavour to build a workplace that welcomes good talent irrespective of their gender. Anti-discriminatory policies are an absolute must for an inclusive organisation. Discussions, conversations, sensitisation training, gender neutral toilets, and using correct language and pronouns, are all part of creating an inclusive culture.

What are the top features of this mattress?
The mattress comes as a rescue to your back pain woes with Orthopaedic Technology that adjusts according to the shape of your back and spine to give you the optimum relief. It also inbuilt with Neem Fresche Technology that fights against dust mites, allergens, and microbial ingrowths. Additionally, SleepX Pride Mattress’ cool gel foam is made of gel beads that give your body a cooling feel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp