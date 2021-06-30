Celebrating Pride

By Express News Service

In the spirit of the ongoing Pride Month celebrations, SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (Makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell), has launched India’s first ever LGBTQ+ mattress called ‘SleepX Pride Mattress’.

The organisation’s attempt is to mark the initiative through a new collection of SleepX Cool Gel Memory Foam mattresses, with sidewalls in the rainbow colours of pride. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. In a conversation with The New Indian Express tells us more.

Sleep X Pride Mattress

How did you come up with this idea of introducing India’s first LGBTQ+ mattress?

Our vision behind this new launch is to support the LGBTQ+ community and spread positivity that represents a happier and equal future for all. Our campaign, Pride & No Prejudice, supports this thought. Moreover, this mattress is one of the most innovative mattresses by the brand, designed to bring you the most calming sleeping experience.

What is your company’s policy in terms of employment opportunities and/or benefits to the community?

We strictly practice inclusion and diversity, stay away from biases based on the person’s orientation, and have incorporated a comprehensive workplace that forbids any kind of discrimination. It is our endeavour to build a workplace that welcomes good talent irrespective of their gender. Anti-discriminatory policies are an absolute must for an inclusive organisation. Discussions, conversations, sensitisation training, gender neutral toilets, and using correct language and pronouns, are all part of creating an inclusive culture.

What are the top features of this mattress?

The mattress comes as a rescue to your back pain woes with Orthopaedic Technology that adjusts according to the shape of your back and spine to give you the optimum relief. It also inbuilt with Neem Fresche Technology that fights against dust mites, allergens, and microbial ingrowths. Additionally, SleepX Pride Mattress’ cool gel foam is made of gel beads that give your body a cooling feel.