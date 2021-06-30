STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Replenish stock to keep up COVID vaccaination pace, AAP government to Centre

As on Tuesday morning Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 jab in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To keep the pace of “high-speed vaccination” in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday requested the Centre to replenish the Covid vaccine stock here before the current stock runs out.

As on Tuesday morning Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

“This stock will last for two days in Delhi because vaccination is now happening at a very high speed,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

“We request the central government to provide more vaccines to Delhi before the existing stock for two days gets over so that the ongoing high speed vaccination in Delhi does not stop,” she added.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of  75, 43,765 doses have been administered in Delhi, out of which, around 17 lakh people have got both doses.

“Recently, since the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was increased, the number of people getting their second dose had reduced. But now, for many of those people, it’s time to get their second dose, so they are now stepping out and getting vaccinated,” she said.

“Delhi’s per day vaccination capacity is 2.15 lakh, and we hope that this is going to increase with time,” she added.

101 cases, positivity rises slightly in city

The city recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has increased slightly to 0.15% from 0.10% on Monday, the latest health bulletin stated. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s caseload has increased to 14,34,094

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Covishield Covaxin Atishi
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp