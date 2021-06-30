Replenish stock to keep up COVID vaccaination pace, AAP government to Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep the pace of “high-speed vaccination” in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday requested the Centre to replenish the Covid vaccine stock here before the current stock runs out.

As on Tuesday morning Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

“This stock will last for two days in Delhi because vaccination is now happening at a very high speed,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

“We request the central government to provide more vaccines to Delhi before the existing stock for two days gets over so that the ongoing high speed vaccination in Delhi does not stop,” she added.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of 75, 43,765 doses have been administered in Delhi, out of which, around 17 lakh people have got both doses.

“Recently, since the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was increased, the number of people getting their second dose had reduced. But now, for many of those people, it’s time to get their second dose, so they are now stepping out and getting vaccinated,” she said.

“Delhi’s per day vaccination capacity is 2.15 lakh, and we hope that this is going to increase with time,” she added.

101 cases, positivity rises slightly in city

The city recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has increased slightly to 0.15% from 0.10% on Monday, the latest health bulletin stated. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s caseload has increased to 14,34,094