Special CP Balaji Srivastava to take additional charge as Delhi Police chief

The current Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava will retire on June 30. Balaji is an 1985 IPS officer.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:59 AM

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Special CP (Vigilance), Balaji Srivastava will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police of Delhi, after the retirement of SN Shrivastava until further orders.

The current Commissioner of Police will retire on June 30. Balaji is an 1985 IPS officer.

“Consequent upon the suppernuation of SN Shrivastava (AGMUT 1985), Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastava will hold the additional charges of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in addition to his regular charge until further appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever earlier,” read an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

According to officials, Balaji has been given this additional charge instead of a permanent appointment.

Earlier, Shrivastav was given additional charge a month before the retirement of Amulya Patnaik. 

Balaji was tranferred to Delhi Police last October from Puducherry, where he was the Director General (DG).

He also served as Additional DG of Andaman and Nicobar.

He had served as Special CP of Delhi Police special cell, economic wing and intelligence.

