50 per cent turnout in MCD bypolls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 50 per cent voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in five wards on Sunday, with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh (north), said Election Commission officials.

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022. All three main contenders the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress—expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the bypolls, being held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. The total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 pe rcent. The results for the bypolls will be announced on March 3. There were 327 polling stations and 26 candidates in the fray.

Senior AAP leader and party incharge for MCD affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards. “We will win all the five wards. I was in the field during voting and can say with confidence we are going to win,” Pathak stated.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who visited Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh (north) and Trilokpuri wards, too claimed that the saffron party would bag the wards. Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that it will not only win the bypolls but also the civic body polls due in 2022. “We won the hearts of the people in the semi final (bypolls) and will also win the final in 2022,” it said.