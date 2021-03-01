STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

50 per cent turnout in MCD bypolls

Kalyanpuri records highest voting among five wards; all main parties claim win

Published: 01st March 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Women leave a polling station in Kalyanpuri area after voting in the MCD bypolls | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than 50 per cent voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in five wards on Sunday, with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh (north), said Election Commission officials.

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022. All three main contenders the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress—expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the bypolls, being held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. The total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 pe rcent. The results for the bypolls will be announced on March 3. There were 327 polling stations and 26 candidates in the fray.

Senior AAP leader and party incharge for MCD affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards. “We will win all the five wards. I was in the field during voting and can say with confidence we are going to win,” Pathak stated.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who visited Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh (north) and Trilokpuri wards, too claimed that the saffron party would bag the wards. Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that it will not only win the bypolls but also the civic body polls due in 2022. “We won the hearts of the people in the semi final (bypolls) and will also win the final in 2022,” it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
municipal corporation bypolls
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp