STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man killed, brother injured in Delhi as they object to youth riding motorcycle rashly

The two sides got into a heated argument and the motorcyclist called his associates and attacked the brothers with a knife, police said.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Suraj died during treatment, a senior police officer said. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was allegedly killed and his brother injured when they objected to a youth riding his motorcycle rashly in the Bindapur area in Dwarka here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Suraj Prakash Singh (30) and his brother Chander (28) were on the way to buy fish from a nearby market.

They objected to a man riding his motorcycle rashly.

The two sides got into a heated argument and the motorcyclist called his associates and attacked the brothers with a knife, police said.

Suraj died during the course of treatment at the DDU hospital here and his brother Chander is stated to be out of danger, they said.

Chander, in his complaint, said that one Kaku was riding his motorcycle rashly.

When he objected, they both had a heated argument following which Kaku called his associates.

He then attacked Chander and his brother with a knife, police said.

Both Suraj and his brother Chander were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where Suraj died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station and three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Sharma (19) alias Kaku and his associates Sandeep Sharma (31) and Shiv Narayan (32), police said, adding the weapon of offence has been recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Crimes Delhi Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp