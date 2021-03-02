Delhi Government suspends subsidy on Tata Nexon’s electric car

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Witnessing a number of complaints over the ‘sub-standard’ performance, the Delhi government on Monday delisted Tata Nexon’s electric model from its electric vehicle (EV) subsidy scheme.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said,” The Delhi Government has decided to suspend subsidy on a EV car model, pending final report of a Committee, due to complaints by multiple users of sub-standard range performance.”

He said, “We are committed to support EVs, but not at the cost of trust and confidence of citizens in claims by manufacturers.”

According to the order issued by Transport Department to Tata Motors, the EV model ‘Tata Nexon EV model XZ+’ could not provide the promised specified range of 312km in a single charge.

The action was taken after a complaint filed by a commuter Rajesh Kumar, resident of Najafgarh. He purchased his car from a showroom at Safdurjung Enclave, where he was informed that the model is specified to provide 312 km range in a single charge but the e-car never provided the specified range more 200km. Following the complaint, transport department on February 8 issued a showcause notice to Tata Motors.

In its reply, the Tata Motors said, “That the EV model achieved the range of 312 km in single charge during the mandatory testing of the vehicle by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and was launched following all procedures and getting certification as per FAME India phase II scheme.”

“Tata Nexon EV XZ+ is fully compliant with the requirements of Delhi EV policy and there is no cause for de listing this model from the eligible e-vehicles,” it added. However, the department was not satisfied with the its reply.