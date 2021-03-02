Delhiites say PM Modi taking jab inspired them to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, 70-year-old Mukesh Sehgal underwent the process at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute here on Tuesday and said the PM’s move encouraged him to get inoculated against the viral disease.

Sehgal did not inform his kin about his decision to get vaccinated. However, soon after taking the first dose of Covaxin, he sent out a WhatsApp message, informing them about it. Under observation for half-and-hour, Sehgal said he was feeling well and relaxed.

Asked what encouraged him to go for vaccination, he said, “Yesterday, when Modiji took the vaccine shot, it encouraged me and boosted my confidence.” Asked if his wife is also ready to get herself vaccinated against Covid-19, Sehgal, a resident of Vijay Nagar, said, “It is very difficult to convince a wife. In fact, I did not tell anyone from my family about it.

But I encourage all my family members to get vaccinated now as I have taken my first dose.” A resident of New Rajinder Nagar, Kamini Soni (69), who took her first vaccine shot after her husband, said they had no apprehensions about taking the jab.

“We desperately waited for the vaccine to arrive and when our prime minister, who is a role model for us, took the shot, we were totally assured,” she said. Sunil Rustagi (61), a resident of Sarai Rohila, said he consulted a doctor at the AIIMS before registering for the vaccination and felt confident to go ahead as the prime minister himself took the first dose of the vaccine.