STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Developing reading habits among the custodians of society

On the occasion of its 74th Foundation Day, publishing house Rajkamal Prakashan organised its first Pustak Mitr Abhiyan at Daryaganj Police Station on February 28.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

The publishing house plans to visit more such centres in the coming months.

The publishing house plans to visit more such centres in the coming months.

By Express News Service

On the occasion of its 74th Foundation Day, publishing house Rajkamal Prakashan organised its first Pustak Mitr Abhiyan at Daryaganj Police Station on February 28. As part of the initiative, books were distributed to police representatives. 

Managing director Ashok Maheshwari says that for the last two years on Rajkamal Prakashan’s foundation day, they have been organising Bhavishya Ke Swar. Seven young people, excellent in fields like writing, books and social work, would be invited to talk about their jobs, possibilities, and the impact of books on their lives.

“This programme was well received as we focused on topics such as adivasis in the field of writing, focus on languages and regional dialects and their status, what can be done in children education, especially slum children, and more. But this year, it was difficult to physically hold the event due to the restrictions. So, we came up with Pustak Mitr Abhiyan, and decided to visit rehab centres, orphanages and ashrams, and even the police, as they all work for the welfare of people.” 

Maheshwari wants people to first get the hang of reading books. “That’s why we will create a mini library at the police station,” he adds. 

Books related to police such as Khaki Mein Insaan by Ashok Kumar, Gahan hai Andhkara, Gandhiji’s Satya Ke Prayog, Himalaya ki Yatra, Ishq Koi News Nahi by Vineet Kumar, and some children books were given to the police staff for their kids.

“We met the kids at Delhi’s child welfare center at Kucha Chalan, the girl child welfare centre at Parda Bagh, and at a study centre in a slum near Yamuna Khadar, and asked them why they want to study. They gave interesting answers. They even decided to share books. Stationery items were distributed to the slum kids. A book bank will be made at the welfare centres. We also went to a Mahila Ashram in Faridabad,” adds Maheshwari. 

The publishing house plans to visit more such centres in the coming months. “We got a positive response. On Wednesday (March 3), we will go to PAC Battalion in Ghaziabad, and talk to their jawans. Only 500 books were distributed during the first leg, but this trip we will carry over 800 books. We will visit these centres once a month. Children are our future, and the path to a good future passes through books,” adds Maheshwari.

Book distributions drives, feel Maheshwari, are not enough to create a dynamic shift towards voracious reading but it’s an important step, and to encourage them is also a significant aspect. “To ensure that, our teams will visit regularly and talk to them,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkamal Prakashan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp