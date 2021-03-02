Northwest winds bring respite from pollution, maximum temperature settles at 11.80 C

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strong winds from North west have dropped the maximum temperature in the national capital, said weather forecasting agency Skymet.

Owing to the strong winds which is likely to continue during afternoon for next 2 to 3 days, there has been some respite from the pollution level as well in the Delhi-NCR belt.

Delhi witnessed a fall of six degrees in minimum temperature during the last 48 hours, from 17.8 to 11.8 degree, the private weather agency noted. A similar trend across North West and central India.

“This is the normal trend for North-West India including the hills of Western Himalayas to witness a rise in minimums during the approach and passage of Western Disturbance. This time also we have seen a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Northwest India,” it said.

Delhi beat the record to be the warmest in recent years by registering a mercury level of 32.3 degrees on the last day of the month, 7 degrees above normal.

With this, the average for Delhi for the month of February 2021 turns out to be 28.2 degrees centigrade and tops the list of gruelling years of the contemporary era.