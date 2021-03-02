Tree Transplantation Policy gets low response from agencies, deadline extended

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: With less than expected agencies showing interest in the Delhi government’s ambitious Tree Transplantation Policy in the first attempt, the government has extended the deadline for about three weeks.

After initial notification of the policy last year in December, the forest department had invited expression of interests earlier this month for which the last of submission was till February 21, 2021.

But now after receiving a moderate response from the deadline to submit proposals has been extended till March 14. The process of empanelment of companies has also been changed so that it can be an ongoing process.

“We will continue with the empanelment process with three months break in between. We are hoping this will help in getting more agencies onboard,” informed Ishwar Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests.

As per the tree policy’s guidelines there should be atleast six to seven companies in the pool so that different development agencies can pick and award work of transplantation of trees. This will also help in maintaining quality work so that just a few agencies are not overburdened by the different projects.

Through this, the department can also remove the companies which are not doing a good job and get fresh ones.

According to Singh, till the last deadline only four companies showed interest. One was disqualified and three are under the scrutiny of the Tree Transplantation Cell, constituted to overlook the process. The companies selected should have atleast three years of experience in transplantation of native trees.

In October 2020, the Delhi government approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the city. Under the policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 per cent trees affected by the projects to a new location.

Under this policy, 10 saplings will be planted in addition to the tree being dug up with the root intact and scientifically transplanted at another location instead of being felled.