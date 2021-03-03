BJP will be wiped out from Delhi in 2022: Sisodia following AAP's win in MCD by-polls

By ANI

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Following Aam Aadmi Party's win in four out of five municipal wards in New Delhi, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the result is a message for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the latter will be wiped out in 2022 civic body polls.

"The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out," Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also congratulated the party workers over the win and tweeted: "Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJP's rule. In next year's MCD election public will bring Arvind Kejriwal's honest and working politics."

Commenting on the results, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people are now fed up with BJP's "misrule&qu