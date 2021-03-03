Collect all footage of DJB office vandalism, police told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the police to collect all CCTV footage of the alleged vandalism of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in December last year and conduct an investigation in an impartial manner.

The court’s directions came after two CCTV footage were played one showing the police officials along with the SHO trying to protect the gate of DJB office and another showing police officials not resisting any member of the mob from entering the main building.

The court was hearing a plea filed by DJB vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha seeking a court-monitored investigation into the case of alleged vandalism and attack on staff members. Chadha had approached a Magistrate Court seeking court-monitored investigation by filing an application under Section 156(3) of CrPC against president of the Delhi BJP, Adesh Gupta, and other saffron party leaders.

The court directed the police to file a progress report on March 9. Advocate Prashant Manchanda, appearing for Chadha, contended that a fresh FIR may be directed to be registered on the complaint. The court’s order noted that CCTV footage of main iron gate was played, from which it was apparent that police officials along with the SHO were trying to protect the gate.

“Another footage has been shown wherein it can be seen that the mob is entering the main building. This time the police are not resisting anyone,” the court said. It also noted that the ACP had pointed out that sections of rioting and unlawful assembly have been added in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the concerned DCP to file a report on why appropriate sections have not been added in the FIR despite there being videos and photographs in which more than five persons involved in the alleged vandalism.

Delayed action questioned

The court had directed the police to file the report on why for the period of one month, no witnesses present at the spot have been examined, why videos and photographs were not seized promptly when things were very much clear from them

