College of Arts to be merged with heritage institute

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday took a decision to merge 10 government institutes and bring them under the ambit of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The move, according to the government, will streamline skill education in Delhi.

“Delhi government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Cabinet has also approved the merger of Delhi University’s College of Arts, functioning under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, with the Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management (DIHRM) affiliated with the GGSIP University functioning under Directorate of Higher Education. Together they will now be part of Dr BR Ambedkar University.

The government has announced that one more World Class Skill Centre is being set up at Pushp Vihar. With this, nine such centres will provide opportunities for students, helping them to raise their employment prospects.

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 9.9 crore for the new centre and it is a part of the Delhi government’s vision to establish 25 World Class Skill Centres. Meanwhile, the CM also approved Rs 185 crore for child welfare schemes, for providing scholarships to SC/ST/OBC students, aid to children with special needs and for augmenting libraries in schools.