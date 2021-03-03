Swanky swan

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The interiors of Massive Restaurants’ latest venture, Swan, define elegance. Cradled in the lanes of Mehrauli with a view of the Qutub Minar, the dimly lit restaurant atop designer Gaurav Gupta’s store has an alfresco seating amid lush green trees as well as indoor seating. The music starts getting louder with the space getting busier by 9:00pm.

Owner Zorawar Kalra says, “We built Swan to cater to the sensibility of the modern day ladies and gents, with a focus on clean aesthetics and a romantic vibe.” And just to be clear, a swan on the menu is totally ruled out. The fine dine restaurant serves a mix of Japanese and Italian cuisines. We started with the Mushroom Cappuccino Soup, a creamy soup topped with truffle oil and served with ladyfinger cookie topped with chives and cream. The combo: deadly.

The crispy Avocado Toast came laden with tangy and creamy avocado paste and was well-made. The asparagus fritters in the Asparagus Tempura Maki Roll, were covered in rice and fried to crisp, and paired well with a strongly-flavoured sauce. The baby wild mushrooms complemented the cream and parmesan cheese in the Porcini Mushroom Risotto.

In the non-vegetarian, Herbs Marinated Chargrilled Prawns were a sheer delight. Grilled prawns drizzled with tomato pickle mayo were tender and delicious, so were the Lamb Chops. But if you want to keep your dining experience light, skip the latter as it’s quite oily.

Swan also offers a variety of pastas, pizzas and Robata dishes, apart from Nigiri and Sashimi. Edamame and Asparagus Gyozas were not over boiled like the Indian version of dumplings and one could feel the crunchiness of the veggies, and spicy jalapeno sauce made for the best accompaniment.

Swan makes for good brunch and dinner. However, keep in mind that as per the company policy kids below a certain age are not allowed.

COST: Rs 2,000 plus taxes (for two)

AT: 1501, First floor, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli