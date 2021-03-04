All kinds of noises at Talaqi Darwaza

By Express News Service

Most of the stories about haunted locations have one common thing in their narrative — screams or weird noises at unearthly hours. The Talaqi Darwaza, the Northern Gate of Purana Qila, is known for such unexplained sounds. Despite being a Delhi resident, I had not heard of this till my followers on social media told me about it and the hauntings associated with it. So, I began my research.

The folklore says, a king had once passed through this gate to fight a battle, with directions to the gatekeepers to keep it shut until the king returned victorious. But the king never returned, and since then the door has been kept closed. Gradually, it became an isolated area of the fort because of zero movement, but became a door to such stories.

While exploring the premises one late evening, I heard a sound. It felt like a human cry. I was still trying to figure out where it was coming from, when I heard another sound coming from a different direction. This time it was more like a scream in pain. Soon the sound turned into a whistle. All this happened within a span of a few minutes, but did I actually encounter paranormal energies? The answer is no. On exploring further, I found that those sounds were made by frogs, who are more often heard than seen.

Different kinds of frogs produce different sounds and the sound frequency also depends on their communication, calling strategy and behavioural ecology. Such sounds are often ‘heard’ in so-called haunted locations, but due to lack of knowledge and identification skills, are categorised as supernatural phenomena. The fact is that there is no truth in the stories of Talaqi Darwaza being haunted. A lot of locations have been declared haunted on the internet, but who declares it?

We don’t have a paranormal ministry then how did the tag ‘official’ come along? This is the work of all the ‘creative’ minds that spend hours on the internet. Do not fall for such stories, instead fight against them by questioning. Once you begin doing that, all ghosts will vanish. As told to Nikita Sharma by Jay Alani is a paranormal Investigator, Media Professional, Author, TedX Speaker, Podcaster and Founder of the Paranormal Company.

