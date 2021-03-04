STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

All kinds of noises at Talaqi Darwaza

Most of the stories about haunted locations have one common thing in their narrative — screams or weird noises at unearthly hours.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of the Talaqi Darwaza, called the ‘Forbidden Gate’

By Express News Service

Most of the stories about haunted locations have one common thing in their narrative — screams or weird noises at unearthly hours. The Talaqi Darwaza, the Northern Gate of Purana Qila, is known for such unexplained sounds. Despite being a Delhi resident, I had not heard of this till my followers on social media told me about it and the hauntings associated with it. So, I began my research.

The folklore says, a king had once passed through this gate to fight a battle, with directions to the gatekeepers to keep it shut until the king returned victorious. But the king never returned, and since then the door has been kept closed. Gradually, it became an isolated area of the fort because of zero movement, but became a door to such stories. 

While exploring the premises one late evening, I heard a sound. It felt like a human cry. I was still trying to figure out where it was coming from, when I heard another sound coming from a different direction. This time it was more like a scream in pain. Soon the sound turned into a whistle. All this happened within a span of a few minutes, but did I actually encounter paranormal energies? The answer is no. On exploring further, I found that those sounds were made by frogs, who are more often heard than seen.

Different kinds of frogs produce different sounds and the sound frequency also depends on their communication, calling strategy and behavioural ecology. Such sounds are often ‘heard’ in so-called haunted locations, but due to lack of knowledge and identification skills, are categorised as supernatural phenomena. The fact is that there is no truth in the stories of Talaqi Darwaza being haunted. A lot of locations have been declared haunted on the internet, but who declares it?

We don’t have a paranormal ministry then how did the tag ‘official’ come along? This is the work of all the ‘creative’ minds that spend hours on the internet. Do not fall for such stories, instead fight against them by questioning. Once you begin doing that, all ghosts will vanish. As told to Nikita Sharma by Jay Alani is a paranormal Investigator, Media Professional, Author, TedX Speaker, Podcaster and Founder of the Paranormal Company.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talaqi Darwaza
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp