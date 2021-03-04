STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to fear'

Published: 04th March 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, March 4, 2021.

A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, March 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his parents took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated, asserting that there's "nothing to fear".

The vaccine was first administered to Kejriwal's parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, and then to the chief minister at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here.

They all were given the Covishield vaccine.

"I and my parents got our first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. We had no problems and are perfectly healthy. There is nothing to fear.

Doubts in people's mind (about the vaccine) no longer exist. I appeal to everyone eligible for the vaccine to come and get themselves vaccinated," Kejriwal told reporters after getting the jab.

During the second-phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

The 52-year-old chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, said the hospital has made adequate arrangements for the vaccination drive.

The government will increase the number of vaccination centres if needed, he added.

"We are in constant touch with the Centre and are working according to the prescribed guidelines. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres.

We have enough stock of the vaccines," the chief minister said.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan got themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi cm vaccine vaccination COVID 19 Covishield vaccine
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp