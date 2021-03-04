More U-turns, few signals to keep Mathura road jam-free

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: Commuters travelling to and fro on the Faridabad- Delhi-Noida stretch will soon have a smooth drive as the Delhi Traffic Police and the Public Works Department have decided to make the stretch from Sarita Vihar to Faridabad signal-free and implement back-to-back U- turn scheme.

“At present heavy traffic jam is witnessed on Mathura Road from Sarita Vihar to Badarpur, due to back-to-back red signals between Ali Village and Sarita Vihar Metro Station. Hence, we have decided to implement back-to-back U-turn scheme by removing the signals on the busy stretch,” said a senior traffic police official.

According to the plan, red lights at Madanpur and Aali Village near Sarita Vihar Metro Station will be dismantled and a U-turn will be provided to ease the traffic chaos and waiting period at the stretch.

The traffic police will first launch this scheme from Sunday on a trial basis for one week. After observing the traffic movement and response from commuters, the stretch will be made completely signal-free.

With the removal of red lights on the corridor, the stretch from Sarita Vihar to Faridabad will be made signal-free and the locals from Badarpur can take a U-turn under Sarita Vihar flyover.

“Now on, commuters can take U-turns under Badarpur flyover and Sarita Vihar. Earlier, motorists avoided the route due to existing red lights but now people will use the stretch,” said the official.

Mathura Road is one of the busiest stretches in South East Delhi, which connects not just Mohan Estate and Okhla but also Noida and Faridabad. According to the police, around 2-3 lakh vehicles use this stretch daily and the road sees heavy traffic jam from 8 in the morning to 10 at night.

