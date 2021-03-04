STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New show takes its cue from Draupadi

An all-women exhibition in Delhi is showing women in a stronger, larger-than-life image with Draupadi as the role model.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Zodiac Series-5 by Gouri Vemula

By Express News Service

An all-women exhibition in Delhi is showing women in a stronger, larger-than-life image with Draupadi as the role model. The show asks viewers to see her as an individual in a parallel world where she is liberated whilst keeping her original image from the Mahabharata intact.

Sonepat-based World University of Design (WUD) has organised this show, titled Yajnaseni meaning ‘Born Out of Fire’, implying the various hurdles a woman combated in her life’s journey. Curator Akansha Wadhwani, Assistant Professor at WUD, informs the title talks about “the woman that burns in the sacrificial altar and is reborn out of the aches like a phoenix”.

Curator Akansha Wadhwani

The exhibition features both established and upcoming artists such as Gouri Vemula, Hemavathy Guha, Neerja Chandna Peters, and Stephanie Arpels. Among the younger artists showcasing works are Asma Bi, Aastha Mishra, Avni Bansal, Jyoti Bansal, Samridhi Khandelwal, Shweta Sharma, Sneha Lakhotia, Tanvi Jain and Tisha Mavi. Between them, they have explored themes such as sacrifice, celebration, love and innocence. 

Wadhwani gives a lowdown on Delhi-based artists. Gayatri Tandon’s work depicts a flower that can grow in any circumstance, Neerja Chandan Peters showcases the calm in nature and focuses on the inner strength further helps connecting with own conscience and the divine and Tanvi Jain questions the stereotype and the standards of beauty laid down by the society to a woman.”

According to Wadhwani, it’s high time the paradigm needs to shift so equal opportunities are created for women. “On this occasion, I sincerely appreciate all the men who help women come out of their traditional avatars into a more empowered, opinionated and constructive individual, and who can carve out paths to an egalitarian ecosystem.”

ON: March 6 to 12
AT: RKG Art and Culture Center, 7-B, Basement, CV Raman Road, New Friends Colony

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Draupadi Yajnaseni
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp