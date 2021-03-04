STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pet dogs back to owner as court tells Maneka’s NGO to release them

Taking a short break from routine litigations, a Delhi court has found time to help two dogs return to the hands of their owner.

Published: 04th March 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

dog

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking a short break from routine litigations, a Delhi court has found time to help two dogs return to the hands of their owner. The court handed back the custody of two Golden Retriever dogs to their owner saying it would be “unjustified to deprive him of the companionship and custody of his pets”.
Both the dogs — Luv and Kush — were taken away from a businessman, their legal owner, by an NGO People for Animals, founded by Maneka Gandhi - along with the Delhi Police. 

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil passed the order after taking note of a police report about their upkeep at their owner’s place and their veterinary doctor’s opinion. The judge, however, directed the businessman Anand Kumar Mohatta to produce both the dogs before the court and police as and when required during the proceedings.

The court passed the directions on a revision petition filed by advocate Tarun Rana, appearing for Mohatta, against an order of a magisterial court refusing the owner the custody of the dogs. Both the dogs were taken away on January 30 by the NGO, which accused Mohatta of cruelty upon his pets.

The NGO said at the time of raid they were found to be suffering from fever with swollen eyes, and later on, after examination of a veterinary doctor, both the pets were found suffering from Parvo virus. The allegations were refuted by Mohatta, who said proper care of both the pets were taken, along with medication and visits before veterinarians. 

