Rare tumour on teenager removed through endoscopy

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy who had developed a rare tumour (juvenile angiofibroma-JA) on his nostrils that was protruding on the external side of his nose was successfully treated at Apollo Hospital in Indraprastha through endoscopic surgery.

According to experts, not only is this kind of tumour extremely rare but the process of its surgical removal can be life-threatening. Annually only 1 out of 50,000 people report this form of rare tumour in India

“The child was admitted with a progressively growing tumour on the nostril due to which he was unable to breathe properly.

This kind of nasal tumour can be life-threatening as it obstructs the opening of the nose and cause trouble in breathing, also if not treated on time this tumour can get cancerous,” said the hospital in a statement.

“Earlier, external approaches were used for its removal but now endoscopy is the standard treatment.

In this case, the endoscopic approach was difficult owing to the location of the tumour as there was no space and the tumour was protruding out of the external nares. We took up the challenge and went ahead with segmentalisation of tumour through which we were able to remove it completely without any external scar,” said Dr Noor ul din Malik, senior consultant, ENT (Surgery).

Majorly reported in young adolescent males, JA is a rare benign, locally aggressive tumour of the nose. The management of this tumour is challenging because any surgical intervention can cause excessive blood loss.