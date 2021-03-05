Centre asked to file report on actor’s complaint

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBS A) for alleged violation of the Cable TV Networks (Regulation)

Act in their news reports connecting actor Rakul Preet Singh with Rhea Chakraborty drug case. Justice Prathiba M Singh perused two status reports filed by the NBS A and the ministry on the action already taken. While the ministry said that necessary action has been initiated against the channels, the NBS A informed the court that various orders against member channels have been issued.