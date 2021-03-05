Delhi HC warns protesting MCD sanitation staff against throwing garbage on streets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday warned MCD’s sanitation employees and unions, which are protesting against non-payment of salaries, against throwing garbage on the streets of the city and restraining other staff members of the corporation from carrying out their duties.

The high court, which assured the employees that they will get their salaries, said ‘safai karamcharis’ of municipal corporation should understand that they are providing essential services and shall not indulge in any illegal activity.

The high court was informed by the EDMC that several safai karamcharis union have called for a strike Friday and that they shall be restrained from throwing garbage on streets or hampering functioning of the corporation.