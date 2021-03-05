Delhi govt to fill departmental vacancies for smooth internal auditing process

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing that the existing strength is not sufficient to achieve the target for internal audit, the directorate of audit (DoA) of the Delhi government has decided to increase the number of audit teams. Government officials said during a target review meeting held under the chairmanship of the secretary (finance) last month, the controller of accounts (Audit) had been directed to work out a proposal for augmentation of audit teams—creation of ‘sufficient’ posts or fill vacant posts.

After scrutiny of targets and achievements from 2017-18 to 2021-21, the secretary (finance) noted that the procedure to fix the number of units to be audited every year should also be reviewed. As per the minutes of the meeting, the average target for auditing is around 650 units per year whereas auditable units to be covered as per categorisation and periodicity are 900 units per year approximately per year for existing 30 audit teams are not enough.

The teams examine financial records and books of various departments, divisions or school, autonomous agencies, and local bodies, which receive government grant in aid. “...The CoA (audit) has been asked to work out a proposal for increasing the number of audit teams by creating sufficient posts or filling vacant posts.The decision was taken by the secretary (finance),” said an official.

The CoA of the finance department has also been suggested to hold training for the audit officers. As per the decision taken, the CoA (audit) will form data bank regarding memorandum of association (MoA), patterns of assistance, byelaws of all autonomous bodies and institutions receiving grant in aid from the Delhi government as inspecting audit officers are required to have clarity on delegation of financial powers, competency of issuing sanctions, availability of budget provisions and right procedure regarding expenditure.

“While conducting the audit of autonomous Bodies or grantee institutions, the internal audit officers of DoA are required to be well versed with the powers vested with these organisations. Hence, the CoA do the needful for imparting training to audit officers in consultation with the Accountant General of Central Revenue (AGCR),” said an official.