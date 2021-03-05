STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How relishing an Alphonso just got quicker

Global Kokan launches India’s first mango tech platform to boost direct sales of GI tagged mangoes
and help farmers get the right price for their produce

Published: 05th March 2021 01:00 AM

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu launched MyKo Foods in Delhi on Monday

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Mango lovers in Delhi can now relish Alphonso mangoes as Maharashtrabased socio-economic venture Global Kokan has launched India’s firstever mango tech platform as its flagship project to boost direct sales. Titled Myko Foods, the platform was inaugurated by Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu in Delhi on Monday. Global Kokan wants to make the Alphonso or ‘Hapus’ as it is fondly called, a global brand and make lakhs of mango growers from the Konkan self-sufficient.

Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder, Global Kokan and Advisory, MyKo Foods, says, “Our focus is to ensure that mango aficionados receive best quality Alphonso mangoes, naturally ripened and GI-tagged from places on the Konkan mango belt such as Devgad, Rajapur, Vijayadurg, at best rates.

This year, we want to export GI tagged fruit to foreign markets, by selling 1 lakh dozen mangoes directly from Konkan to European markets. Three women entrepreneurs from the Konkan - Rajashree Yadavrao, Sunayna Raorane and Supriya Marathe -have taken the initiative to develop MyKo to boost direct sale of Alphonso mangoes across Maharashtra and other states.” Each box that consumers receive will have a distinct QR code on it.

In one scan, the story behind the boxful of mangoes will unfold giving you an insight behind which farm produce this box has been shipped from, when it was planted, who is the farmer and what goes into producing the king of fruits. Supriya Marathe, who developed MyKo, says it will use the power of digital technology to enable farmers and consumers to connect with each other. “The #farm2home based delivery models are picking up. However, these only represent a slightly skewed but better way of distribution of agro products with little value addition. These supply chains are controlled by aggregators and not farmers.

There is no mechanism to figure out the source, quality and adulteration in the product.” Marathe views the mango-tech platform as a significantly advanced version of farm-to-home model. “It can be extended seamlessly to any produce from any region,” adds Marathe, hinting at the possibility of collaborations with other farmers from different states. By virtue of the soil and atmospheric conditions, Alphonso mangoes have a unique flavour and taste, which cannot be reproduced when cultivated in any other region. “Mangoes from other regions and are being sold as the Alphonsos.

Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder,
MyKo Foods

These malpractices deprive Konkan farmers of the rightful price to their produce and consumers from getting the genuine product.” Will consumers get the mangoes at a discounted price? “Myko does not focus on price benefits. Its mission is to improve the farmers’ earnings, providing them their own marketplace on a digital platform, market expansion for Konkan farmers and giving rights to consumers and farmers to connect with each other,” adds Marathe. A mango farmer’s production ranges from 500 boxes to 5,000 boxes per season.

“Some of them through clusters are selling mangoes online however, most are not aware of the sales channels. These farmers are selling only a part of their produce on Myko at present,” says Yadavrao. What’s in store for Delhi mango lovers? “The platinum category mango and other variants will be made available by working with best farmers and mango growers from the region. In Phase 1, we can cater to bulk orders from consumers in Delhi as of now but later on in Phase 2 we will be looking at individual orders as well,” concludes Yadavrao. Registration and pre-bookings for consumers started from March 1 and the sale for consumers flags off from today.

How to identify an Alphonso mango?
The mango has a thin skin. The fragrance of organic mango wafts around when ripe. It has a saffron colour on the inside and a yellow gold on the outside.

To order, log on to: MyKofoods.com

