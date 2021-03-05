Jindal law school ranked among world’s top 100

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University is now ranked 76 out of all law schools globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. This makes JGLS the number one law school in India once again, and the only Indian law school to be ranked this year. Out of 976 law schools considered globally, only 320 made it to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

The number of law schools around the world that are considered in these prestigious rankings is substantially more than institutions considered in other subject areas, which highlights the intense competition among law schools in the world. With a global rank of 76 this year, the JGLS has jumped from the 101-150 bracket in the previous year.

The JGLS’s significant improvement from last year is driven by a 45% increase in research citation and a 25% increase in the H-index of research output. Reacting to the development, Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of the university, said: “The JGLS has risen in the ranks to enter the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by subject this year.

As the only law school in India to feature in these rankings, it gives me great pride to see Jindal Global Law School feature among the world’s finest law schools.” Prof C. Raj Kumar, the founding vice-chancellor, said: “The news of the JGLS being ranked 76 in the world is not only a significant achievement for JGU but is also an extraordinary moment for Indian legal education. Achieving a place in the top 100 law schools in the world and sharing the stage with the world’s leading universities testifies JGU’s aspiration to be a world-class university.”