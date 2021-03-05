STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jindal law school ranked among world’s top 100

With a global rank of 76 this year, the JGLS has jumped from the 101-150 bracket in the previous year.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

law students

Image of law students used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University is now ranked 76 out of all law schools globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. This makes JGLS the number one law school in India once again, and the only Indian law school to be ranked this year. Out of 976 law schools considered globally, only 320 made it to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

The number of law schools around the world that are considered in these prestigious rankings is substantially more than institutions considered in other subject areas, which highlights the intense competition among law schools in the world. With a global rank of 76 this year, the JGLS has jumped from the 101-150 bracket in the previous year.

The JGLS’s significant improvement from last year is driven by a 45% increase in research citation and a 25% increase in the H-index of research output. Reacting to the development, Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of the university, said: “The JGLS has risen in the ranks to enter the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by subject this year.

As the only law school in India to feature in these rankings, it gives me great pride to see Jindal Global Law School feature among the world’s finest law schools.” Prof C. Raj Kumar, the founding vice-chancellor, said: “The news of the JGLS being ranked 76 in the world is not only a significant achievement for JGU but is also an extraordinary moment for Indian legal education. Achieving a place in the top 100 law schools in the world and sharing the stage with the world’s leading universities testifies JGU’s aspiration to be a world-class university.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JGLS Jindal Global Law School O P Jindal Global University law schools
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp