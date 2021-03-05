Over 27,000 people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Friday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 27,000 people, including 14,874 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

"Today, 27,057 people were vaccinated, out of which 14,874 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above," the official said.

On Thursday, a total of 27,959 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens and 2,175 people in the age group of 45-59, had received the shots.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Four minor cases of adverse events following immunisation were reported on Friday, he said.

According to data shared by officials, the exercise on Friday was carried out across 326 sites.

About 71 per cent of the people (11,989) turned up at private facilities and the remaining 29 per cent (4,905) at government facilities for vaccination, the data showed.

According to official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Friday, second doses were given to 5,160 people, officials said, adding 3,269 frontline workers and 1,734 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.