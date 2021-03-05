Plea in Delhi HC to defer physical hearings till lawyers get vaccine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea seeking to defer commencement of physical hearings by all judges from March 15 till the time all the advocates are vaccinated against Covid-19 infection was on Thursday referred by a judge of the Delhi High Court for hearing before the bench which is already dealing with the Covid issue.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the issue is pending before a division bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, this petition ought to be placed before the same bench, subject to the orders of the Chief Justice.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which is looking into the issue of prioritising COVI D-19 vaccination of members of legal fraternity, passed various directions earlier in the day and asked the Centre, Delhi government, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to respond to it.

Justice Singh, while transferring the plea to the division bench, also noted that the petition has challenged the full court’s decision on physical opening of courts and it is deemed appropriate to send it to the concerned roster bench.