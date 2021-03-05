Traffic to be diverted due to Ashram flyover construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on diversions put in place to regulate traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan in the wake of ongoing construction work for an underpass at the Ashram crossing.

It advised commuters, especially those coming from Sarai Kale Khan side plan their travel accordingly, as it is going to closing the straight and right turning traffic under Ashram flyover.

The motorists have been advised to take mandatory left turn onto Mathura Road and take a ‘U’ turn from New Friends Colony Red light to come back to Ashram chowk for heading straight towards Nizamuddin, Mathura Road or turning left towards Moolchand Hospital, Ring Road. There is will be no diversion for straight moving traffic over Ashram flyover on both the carriageways, said DCP (Traffic) Southern Range.