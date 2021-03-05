UP cops asked to hand over X-Ray, post mortem report of dead farmer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh police to provide the original XRay plate and video of post mortem of the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the tractor rally on Republic Day near ITO in the national capital.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said let both the original documents be handed over to Delhi Police on March 5 who shall retain them in safe custody. The high court was hearing a plea by deceased Navreet Singh’s grandfather Hardeep Singh claiming that the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his head. His post mortem was conducted at Rampur district hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

However, both the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police claimed before the court that Navreet did not suffer any gunshot wounds. Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Police, told the court that though they have requested the Uttar Pradesh Police to give original X-Ray plate and post mortem video but the officials of Rampur police and hospital denied the same, unless ordered by the court.

Advocate Garima Prashad, representing the UP Police, said they do not have an X-Ray report and only have the X-Ray plate and the post mortem report which they are willing to handover to the Delhi Police on the date and time fixed by the court. She said the original post mortem and inquest reports have already been handed over to the Delhi Police.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the petitioner, sought a copy of the X-Ray, post mortem and inquest reports. Delhi Police stated that they have no objection in giving those documents. Grover also said once the original X-Ray plate is received, the court can ask AIIMS or any other forensic department to prepare a report out of the XRay plate for their perusal. The court will further hear the matter on March 17.