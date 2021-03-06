STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
321 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.60 per cent

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid sample collection

The number of people under home isolation on Saturday rose to 879 from 863 on March 5. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 321 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day in March on which the daily count crossed the 300-mark, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.

On Friday, three new fatalities and 312 fresh cases were registered, the highest count in nearly one-and-a-half months.

It was also a significant jump from 261 cases registered on Thursday.

On Saturday, one more fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 10,919, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4.

It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

The number of active cases stood at 1,779 on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.53 per cent on Friday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

The total number of tests conducted on Friday stood at 53,062, including 28,685 RT-PCR tests and 24,377 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Saturday rose to 879 from 863 on Friday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people have recovered till date.

