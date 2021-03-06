STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA swimming pools likely to reopen in April; coach recruitments start

A DDA official said the final schedule for reopening of swimming pools would be released after receiving guidelines from the Centre.

Published: 06th March 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The swimming pools at sports complexes run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are likely to reopen next month. The agency has started inviting proposals from individuals or agencies to conduct swimming training at its facilities.

A DDA official said the final schedule for reopening of swimming pools would be released after receiving guidelines from the Centre. “The facilities may be reopened on April 1 with strict adherence to social distancing norms and health protocols as per the guidelines.

We have already launched the process to appoint swimming coaches,” said the official. The authority reopened 15 sports complexes, 39 fitness centres and two golf courses in May last year. However, swimming pools have remained closed since the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020.

The official further stated a separate notice has also been issued to invite applications from sports coaches or agencies for conducting coaching in various sports disciplines at DDA sports complexes on a revenue- sharing basis. The engagement will be for a year.

However, the contract may be extended annually for a maximum tenure of five years. There are over 50,000 members and 30,000 individuals who use DDA’s sports facilities on a monthly basis. There are about 165 coaching schemes run by the agency.

“Coaching is provided to all members and non-members. Under the new arrangement, coaching will be provided on a revenue-sharing basis between the coach and the DDA, which is 60:40,” said the official.

DDA to livestream drawing of lots for housing scheme on March 10

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will draw lots for allotting flats under its housing Scheme 2021 on March 10. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of retired judges and senior officers of the authority. The DDA will live stream the proceedings. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml. The agency has received over 22,000 applications for the housing scheme, launched on January 2, offering 1,354 flats. Of the 1,354 units, 757 are middle income group (MIG) category. As many as 252 units are in the high income group (HIG) category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp