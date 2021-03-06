DDA swimming pools likely to reopen in April; coach recruitments start

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The swimming pools at sports complexes run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are likely to reopen next month. The agency has started inviting proposals from individuals or agencies to conduct swimming training at its facilities.

A DDA official said the final schedule for reopening of swimming pools would be released after receiving guidelines from the Centre. “The facilities may be reopened on April 1 with strict adherence to social distancing norms and health protocols as per the guidelines.

We have already launched the process to appoint swimming coaches,” said the official. The authority reopened 15 sports complexes, 39 fitness centres and two golf courses in May last year. However, swimming pools have remained closed since the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020.

The official further stated a separate notice has also been issued to invite applications from sports coaches or agencies for conducting coaching in various sports disciplines at DDA sports complexes on a revenue- sharing basis. The engagement will be for a year.

However, the contract may be extended annually for a maximum tenure of five years. There are over 50,000 members and 30,000 individuals who use DDA’s sports facilities on a monthly basis. There are about 165 coaching schemes run by the agency.

“Coaching is provided to all members and non-members. Under the new arrangement, coaching will be provided on a revenue-sharing basis between the coach and the DDA, which is 60:40,” said the official.

DDA to livestream drawing of lots for housing scheme on March 10

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will draw lots for allotting flats under its housing Scheme 2021 on March 10. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of retired judges and senior officers of the authority. The DDA will live stream the proceedings. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml. The agency has received over 22,000 applications for the housing scheme, launched on January 2, offering 1,354 flats. Of the 1,354 units, 757 are middle income group (MIG) category. As many as 252 units are in the high income group (HIG) category.