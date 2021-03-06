STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highway Authority to use AI-based system for attendance of field staff

This technology also comes with real time location capturing feature to track the presence of the personnel at the project site.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed a new attendance monitoring system (AMS) which will use an artificial intelligence-based face recognition system to maintain the attendance of the field staff. This technology also comes with real time location capturing feature to track the presence of the personnel at the project site.

NHAI is executing various projects across India and has a large field force deployed for the monitoring. To ensure resiliency in the management system, it is important to track the field force which is deployed including the attendance and the presence of the field force.

“To make it even more transparent and seamless, the system is linked with NHAI’s unique cloud-based and AI-powered Big Data Analytics platform— Data Lake. This will check the unauthorised absenteeism of engineers and will in turn improve the quality and speed of construction,” said the authority.

The technology will be applicable to all key employees and assist NHAI officers to view the presence of the staff at the project site along with their attendance. “NHAI employees shall be able to mark their attendance by logging in to the App. The number of key personnel/ engineers deployed at every project are being uniquely identified and monitored,” it added.

Tech to prevent impersonation
The attendance monitoring system will capture the details, date, time and location of the employees when  they log in for the day and will preventimpersonation of employees,  consultants, engineers

