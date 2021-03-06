Mock auctions to teach kids sports management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two cricket-loving students have come up with a start-up to organise mock actions to raise funds for underprivileged athletes. The brains behind the initiative are Ruchi Mallikarjuna Grandhi, a Class 10 student of the British School in the city, and Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, a student of engineering management in the UK.

Named Crickheart, the start-up will also help students understand the theory and practice of management of cricket. It will organise a mock auction event in Delhi on Saturday, where children can gain practical experience building a cricket team. Students from the national capital’s top schools such as British School and Sri Ram School have enrolled for the mock auction.

“Catering to hundreds of aspiring youngsters, Crickheart offers auction experience and sports franchise simulation through Inter School Premier League (ISPL) to give youngsters an insight into the professional and business world of the sport,” said the spokesperson of Crickheart.

The initiative is intended to give cricket-loving children an opportunity to enhance analytical skills by providing mock auction, a chance to create a team for themselves by evaluating players’ strengths and weaknesses and building a multi-business model.