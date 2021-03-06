STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stories in our plates

Like any good story, the tale of SAGA has taken its own time to unfold, finally leading to a satiating conclusion, and a new beginning.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Anand

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Like any good story, the tale of SAGA has taken its own time to unfold, finally leading to a satiating conclusion, and a new beginning. The progressive Indian restaurant, with its inspiration taken from the cuisines, cultures, and histories of the subcontinent, is the lovechild of restaurateur Vishal Anand’s vision paired with Michelinstarred chef Atul Kochhar. After a long, tumultuous delay thanks to Covid-19, it finally opened its doors to the public this month.

“We want to redefine the dining and drinking experience for guests in the NCR belt. We wanted to offer our patrons a brandnew spot to relax, unwind, and party,” says Kochhar of the 190- seater restaurant, split over two floors and an al fresco dining space in Gurugram. “SAGA serves a spread of progressive Indian cuisine by amalgamating the global techniques and ingredients with the flavours and traditions of India.” The food menu itself is a sleek document: a carefully curated compendium of cuisines, nonetheless bursting with the taste and accents of the regions of its items.

The menu, as with all of Kochhar’s, will “evolve over time, adding more stories and dishes, and shine a spotlight on the myriad of seasons, regions, and peoples of India.” The dishes are sourced everywhere: from the mountains of Afghanistan to the plains of Bihar, from the shores of Kerala to the tea gardens of Darjeeling, with plenty of pit stops in between, all recreated with the chef ’s contemporaneous style and historical sensibilities. “It’s an unfortunate thing, and without trying to sound classist, but the old, storied recipes of our country come from the royal kitchens in palaces and forts and the capitals of long-gone empires and kingdoms.

Ayam Tikka

For the majority of our history, the majority of our people have relied on simple sustenance using only a few basic crops and ingredients in meals, apart from festivals and special days,” explains Kochhar, on how he formed the menu from reading old histories and dusty tomes, as well as frequent travel across India in the years preceding the pandemic. Kochhar, the first Indian chef in the UK to garner the coveted Michelin star for his restaurant Benares way back in 2001 (followed by a second star in 2007), now operates five restaurants across the island, where he says the restaurant industry has seen as much a seismic shift as has been experienced in Indian restaurants, and their accountants.

“Even though we are fine-dining restaurants, we have had to learn to shift to delivery and take-away, which has been helping us sustain business in these past months,” shares the chef, over the phone from London. Anand is also keen to open a second SAGA in the British capital, which will be, at least, a reflection of its sister restaurant in Delhi-NCR, if not its mirror image, with plans for the British invasion going full steam ahead.

Of the SAGA over here, Anand says, “This first weekend will be our first real test, but given that we have already gotten bookings for a few private events, and many more for individual tables, we are hoping this to be a successful start, given that we are following health and safety protocols to the T. Atul’s food is of course the highlight. We have tried to complement the Indian ethos of his menu in our interiors and exteriors, though in a classy contemporary setting.

Since the restaurant is split over several levels, we can also cater to different clienteles depending what they are in the mood for,” notes Anand, concluding. “We have a large stage which we plan to use as a gig venue as well as ramp for fashion shows, apart from showcasing other performance arts.” Essentially, come for dinner and a show, and leave with new tales of old cuisines. We’ ll see you there.

Celebrity chef
Atul Kochhar, the first Indian chef in the UK to garner the coveted Michelin star for his restaurant Benares way back in 2001 (followed by a second star in 2007), now operates five restaurants across the island, where he says the restaurant industry has seen as much a seismic shift as has been experienced in Indian restaurants, and their accountants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp