Who leaked riots case charge sheet to media? Delhi HC asks cops to fix blame

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi Police to identify the person responsible for the leakage of a supplementary charge sheet filed in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots. Pulling up the Delhi Police for leakage of the charge sheet to the media even before cognisance was taken by the concerned court, it said an offence is made out of the incident.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to file an affidavit fixing responsibility on the person instrumental in leaking the information to media. Advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the Delhi Police, said that the responsibility cannot be fixed on the police as they have not leaked the contents of the supplementary charge sheet to the media.

To this, the high court said it was property in the hands of a police officer and “if your officer has leaked it-it’s abuse of power, if for sanction this was entrusted to someone elseit’s criminal breach of trust and if the media has taken it away then it’s a theft. So in any case, an offence is made out.” The court was hearing a plea by Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha alleging misconduct by police officials in leaking his disclosure statement, recorded by the probe agency during the investigation, to the media.

Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, representing Tanha, contended that recently the police have filed a supplementary charge sheet in the criminal case before the trial court and portions of the documents were with the media the very next day without providing copies to the accused. The high court said that the earlier order was clear that there would not be any media briefing till charges are framed. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 25.

The court is yet to hear submissions of counsel for Delhi Police and media house, Zee News Media Corporation Ltd. Tanha’s counsel had contended that the action of the media houses—Zee News Media Corporation Ltd and OpIndia—in placing such documents in the media violated the programme code and sought time to file a written statement in this regard. Tanha, arrested in May 2020, is currently lodged in judicial custody in the riots case. He was earlier arrested in connection with the violence in the Jamia area during an anti-CAA protest in December 2019.