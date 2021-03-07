STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 85 per cent staff of Delhi Prisons received COVID-19 vaccine shots: Officials

Out of around 1,700 security personnel deployed with Delhi Prisons and who have registered on Co-WIN portal, 1,000 personnel have got the coronavirus vaccine shots.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department said that around 85 per cent jail staff and over 58 per cent security personnel deployed in three jails under it have received COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The Delhi Prisons comprises Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails.

A senior jail official said there are around 2,000 jail staff, out of which, 1,700 staff have been vaccinated.

Out of around 1,700 security personnel deployed with Delhi Prisons and who have registered on Co-WIN portal, 1,000 personnel have got the coronavirus vaccine shots, he said.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the department has encouraged its staff to get the vaccine shots.

"We have been encouraging the jail staff and security personnel to get the vaccine. Most of the staff members have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. It is safe and essential for our health," he said.

Earlier, the Delhi Prisons Department had asked its staff members, including security personnel, to enrol themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.

A total of 293 prisons staff have contracted the infection till Sunday, and all of them have recovered, officials said.

They said a total of 120 inmates have tested positive for the virus so far, of whom 117 inmates have recovered, while two died and one is still under treatment.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13.

Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had died on June 15 and July 4.

The second phase of the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive began on March 1, wherein people aged 60 years and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, will receive the vaccine shots.

Jail officials said there are about 300 inmates who are above 60 years of age and another 300 who are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

There are a total of 17,500 inmates in the three prisons -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

