2020 reported lowest average levels of pollutants in 7 years: Delhi Economic Survey 

Government data also showed that average levels of the major pollutants in the city have been decreasing steadily over the years.

Published: 08th March 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sustained efforts and cooperation of all stakeholders are showing signs of improvement in reducing the pollution level for the past few years, said the Delhi Economic Survey. Average levels of various pollutants, including PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide last year in the national capital were the lowest since 2014. The document further adds the forest and tree cover area has been increasing steadily since 1997. The forest and tree cover area increased to 324.44 sq km in 2019 raising the share of forests in the total area to 21.88 per cent. Delhi has the second highest tree cover as a percentage of the total geographical area among states.

As per the survey, a massive tree plantation drive was conducted during 2020 involving 19 greening agencies, eco-clubs and resident welfare associations (RWAs) for plantation of 30.08 lakh tree saplings. In addition to this, 5.57 lakh seedlings have been distributed among the public. Hence, the government has exceeded the target of 15.2 lakh projected by the Centre.

“Three lakh saplings were planted by the ecological task force (ETF) upto December, 2020 against the target of 2.50 lakh saplings during 2020-21. 1.91 lakh saplings have been planted outside sanctuary upto December, 2020 against the target of 1.93 lakh saplings during 2020-21… five city forests have been created and maintained under the scheme “creation and maintenance of urban forests” upto December 2020,” said the survey. 

