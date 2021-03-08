'Aur ab pawri nahi ho rahi hai:' Delhi police after seizing 24 hukkas in raids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday seized 24 hukkas after raiding a restaurant-cum-bar and then joined the “pawri ho rahi hai” meme fest on social media. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam tweeted the pictures of these seized hukkas and wrote, “Ye hum hain.. Ye hooke hain... Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.” “PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too,” he added.

Sub-inspector Prakash Kashyap along with head constable Suresh raided the restaurant- cum-bar in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area after receiving information that hukkas were being served to customers there, said a senior police official.

“The police team found that Covid-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitisers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking hukkas,” the senior police officer said. A case has been registered under the IPC section 269 and other relevant sections under COTPA prohibiting smoking in public places, he said. The ‘pawri’ meme set the social media on fire after it surfaced online with Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road.