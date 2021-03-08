Delhi Metro renovates 12 stations on Red Line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that 90 per cent of renovation and beautification work on its oldest Red Line has completed and the entire stretch will be renewed by May 2021. DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh inspected the various stations on this section. He was accompanied by Director (Operations) A K Garg and senior DMRC officials.

The almost two decade old section provides direct connectivity to Rithala in Rohini and Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi. It was extended to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad in 2019. The massive renovation exercise was started by DMRC from July 2019 on the 21 Red Line network stations opened under its Phase-I/II.

“The exercise was aimed at giving them an enhanced aesthetic look and upgradation of various infrastructure to keep pace with the changing times,” said a DMRC official. Out of the total 21 stations, work on 12 station has been completed, while the work on the remaining would be completed by May next year. Major stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome, Shastri Park etc.

The renovation and beautification work includes replacing exterior facade with easy to maintain material, relaying dilapidated granite flooring at concourse and ground level, chemical polishing of platforms, internal and external painting of station, relaying and rerouting of old drainage system and cleaning of circulating area drainage network.

DMRC will also replace the analog CCTV cameras on this line with Digital versions. “This exercise has been accomplished in a record time despite the challenges posed by pandemic leading to even temporary halt of all the activities in 2020. Similar exercises will also be carried out on another Lines in a gradual manner,” said DMRC.