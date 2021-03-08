Don’t  just stand by, stand up

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Break through India works towards making violence and discrimination against women and girls unacceptable. Over the years, the organisation launched a number of campaigns stressing on bystander intervention (recent ones being Ignore No More and Dakhal Do) to put a check on domestic violence.

In its recent study on understanding bystander behaviour (titled ‘Decoding By stander Behaviour: Actions to Address Violence Against Women’), it found that the fear of getting blamed for the violence and getting stuck in police and legal processes, were some of the reasons why people choose not to intervene. Not knowing what to do in such situations is another hurdle. Urvashi Gandhi, Director, Global Policy and Advocacy, Breakthrough India, tells us more about these societal dynamics.

Give us an insight into the study.

The study reveals that the urge to do the right thing was what drove bystanders to intervene, through acts like swapping the seat with a victim (in public transport), giving one’s mobile number to connect later (particularly in cases of intimate partner violence wherein the woman might need time to reflect on her next step) and taking the survivor for medical help. Seventy per cent of the respondents said that they would ideally like to help by intervening/ speaking out, though they didn’t spell out how they intend doing so.

The study found that silence on the part of the victim discourages a bystander from intervening in a situation 45.4 per cent respondents said they have not intervened in an incident of violence against women; 38.5 per cent said that they did not intervene because they did not know what to do; 31 per cent said that they were worried about their own safety and 11.5 per cent felt that they would be dragged into police/legal matters. A few respondents recognised the importance of structural and social conditioning in shaping female actions and choices. They said that girls are taught to be submissive and not to question their surroundings from a young age, which makes them ‘accept’ violence.

Tell us about the Ignore No More and Dakhal Do campaigns.

Ignore No More was launched in partnership with Uber India last year. It encouraged bystander intervention and support collective action to end violence against women in public spaces, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, where such cases are high. Dakhal Do is a multi-year campaign that prompts young people (19 and 25 years) to call out violence against women when they witness it - in their own or others’ lives, at home, offices or public places.

How successful have you been in your efforts?

Our Bell Bajao campaign (launched in 2010) resulted in a 49 per cent rise in the awareness of the new domestic violence law (Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act that was passed in 2005). Also, it raised demands for services by 15 per cent. Thanks to these campaigns, people are now more aware of their rights and more vocal of their views for intervening in any kind of injustice towards women. Also, women have started to report violence against themselves, earlier they would ‘adjust’.

How can the bystander participation be increased?

By creating an enabling environment and providing protection to those who raise their voice and intervene. A good example is the Delhi Government’s Farishte Dilli Ke scheme under which the government provides a reward of `2,000 and a certificate to a Good Samaritan who takes an accident victim to a hospital. Expanding this scheme to include those who help in violence against women would be extremely helpful. Another aspect is (changing) the mind-set of people. As of now, most people think that violence is a private affair, and none of their business.

How can you change this mindset?

Through sustained awareness campaigns so that people understand that intervening in acts of assault, molestation and violence, is everyone’s business. But, the change has to happen at various levels, and the entire society has to work towards it, not just at an individual level but at the community level. The norms of our patriarchal society have to be challenged as these make it difficult for women to claim their share of society’s resources. The need of the hour is also to create awareness about the rights of women, promote agency, develop negotiation skills and encourage intergender and inter-generational dialogues on the issues that affect women the most, encouraging them to be more confident and help build self-worth.