Over 2.8 million entries made in Delhi Police e-Beat Book

Launched on August 15 last year, the e-Beat Book is now operational in 1,752 beats across the city.

Published: 08th March 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police personnel petrol during New Year's eve celebrations at Haug Khas village in New Delhi on Thursday.

For representational purpose. . (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to handle crime, criminals, maintenance of law and order, and deliver other citizen-centric services, over 2.8 million data entries have been uploaded on the Delhi Police's e-Beat Book server, a critical project and digital solution for data collection, analysis and retrieval processes for beat officers across the city.

Launched on August 15 last year, the e-Beat Book is now operational in 1,752 beats across the city. Traditionally data of criminals, vital installations, religious places, etc, had been collected and compiled in a paper Beat Book. In the new e-Beat Book, all relevant data will be made available on one handheld device anywhere in the city.

Using this solution, beat-level officers of the Delhi Police are verifying suspects, jail bail release and 'bad characters'. Beat Officer can also use an embedded Facial Recognition System (FRS) to verify a suspect against a central database, get information and can lodge checking reports digitally.

There are over 180 police stations across 15 districts in Delhi. The area of every police station divided into 10-12 beats. A beat is the basic unit of police functioning and is the interface between police and the public.

Becoming techno-savvy has assumed predominance in the thought process of Delhi Police leadership, along with the objective to establish legitimacy and trust the force.

For this, several the force has successfully developed and implemented several projects like e-Beat Book, ICMS, ICJS, e-Varta, e-Office, etc, for advanced stages of implementation, with the objective of establishing legitimacy and trust in the force.

Delhi Police is also harnessing the power of social media to spread awareness about road safety, women safety and cyber safety, and issuing advisories and cautions to the public about criminals.

Social media is also used for the collection of intelligence pertaining to various protests and demonstrations, for rebuttal of fake news and negative narratives, sentiment analytics and for grievance redressal.

Another innovative digital platform - the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS), is used for lodging and monitoring complaints.

Efforts have also been made to bridge Police Stations with Courts through e-submission of Final Reports and Challans- ICJS to integrate all the pillars of the Criminal Justice System.

