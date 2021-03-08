Pandemic nearing ‘endemic’ phase: Minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus infection is nearing an “endemic” phase in the national capital, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday. An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

“Coronavirus is nearing an endemic phase in Delhi. Experts say some cases continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak around 10 years ago, but still some cases are reported every year. Coronavirus is not going to end completely... we will have to learn to live with it,” Jain said.

The health minister said the Covid-19 positivity rate was well below one per cent, adding that this rate was around 15 per cent in November last year. The positivity rate has remained below one per cent for the last two months and the fluctuation is not that much, he added. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Covid-19 positivity rate should remain less than 5 per cent.

The health minister added that less than 10 per cent beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city hospitals. He said the total number of Covid tests conducted in Delhi was around five times the national average.

Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the city on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the starting of the inoculation exercise on January 16, officials said.

286 new cases recorded, positivity rate 0.31%

The national capital recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent. Amid a sudden surge in incidences, the number of tests rose to over 91,000 the highest so far, as per data shared by the health department. The city registered 321 new cases, the highest in nearly one-and-a-half months, on Saturday. The two fatalities took the death toll to 10,921, while the number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday. The number of people under home isolation rose to 937 from 879 on Saturday

Delhi budget may have funds for free vaccine

The Delhi Budget 2021-22, to be presented in the Assembly session starting Monday, is expected to have a special allocation for free Covid-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals, sources said. Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities. Currently, vaccination at government hospitals is free while a maximum of `250 is being charged at private hospitals