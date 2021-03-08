STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sticking through thick and thin?

Last reported, H&M stated trade unions have requested them not to terminate their business relationship with the supplier On International Women’s Day.

Published: 08th March 2021 08:11 AM

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

One month ago, a 20-year-old garment worker at an H&M supplier factory in Tamil Nadu was allegedly murdered by her supervisor after several months of sexual harassment. It resulted in a boycott movement against the brand.

On International Women's Day, we talk to a few H&M loyalists and brand conscious individual s on whether a brand acting in poor light can altogether alter buying preferences.

Varsha Dasgupta, 29, Kathak Artist, Shalimar Bagh
H&M is a big brand and I am their regular buyer. But I was not aware of this, and I will stop purchasing from them out of rage. But it won’t be forever, because it’s not the company’s fault overall. It’s the foundation of the system here that is corrupted. Even if some people boycott it, there will be more joining the buying brigade.

Aniket Krishnatray, 22, LLB 1st year, Lloyd Law College, Delhi
A similar incident had happened when a famous MNC had not paid its workforce in Bangladesh. It had created a huge impact on the brand’s image. I used to be a customer of H&M, and I have already stopped buying from it. To prevent such incidents, there should be sanctions on the person who commits such a derogatory act.

Raghav Sharma, 24, Business Associate, KPMG
I was not aware of this incident, but gender-based discrimination and labour abuse has been a problem in corporate sector for a long time now. Organisations must focus on inclusion and diversity to improve the culture and work environment. There is a need to take strict legal action against the accused and to intensify the policies regarding sexual harassment.

Ahmer Moin, 31, Senior Associate, Ameriprise Financial, Gurugram
I am an H&M customer and I feel such incidents create a bad image for any organisation. But, the whole brand should not be held responsible for one person’s mistake. So, I won’t boycott the brand. To avoid such incidents, an internal committee must be set up so that an eye can be kept on these kinds of happenings.

Jagrati Malhotra, 27, Freelance PR professional, Gurugram
I am very well aware of this incident, and was shocked on hearing the reality that hides behind the brand’s name. But boycotting a brand can’t happen in India because of its mob mentality. Only if it becomes a huge issue and is being talked about on social media, people will repost or speak about it. Such incidents do impact a brand’s image, but that is where the PR team enters the scene and tries to build it to an extent that it diminishes the value of voiced content and allegations.

Nikki Khanna, 15, Author, Delhi
Such an incident at a reputed brand is not acceptable as this challenges our trust. Being a girl, safety is my utmost priority and if I don’t feel safe, I would condemn such a brand. I have boycotted the brand which cannot take the responsibility of a woman employee. At the same time, I feel sad that people here have a short memory and such incidents don’t stop them from admiring the brand. It does impact the brand’s image for a short while, but people here move on which should not be the case.

