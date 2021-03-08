STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women to take charge of farmers’ protest on March 8

Around 15,000 women farmers along with college principals, teachers and social workers are expected to join the protest sites at Singhu and Tikri borders.

Published: 08th March 2021

Kisan Congress members march towards PM’s residence carrying 101 urns with soil from across the country to mark 101 days of farm agitations on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thousands of women farmers, students and activists will take over key roles at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites on International Women’s Day on Monday.

To mark the significant contributions made by women in the agitation and the country’s farming sector, the organisers have laid out elaborate plans to let women farmers take centre stage.

Around 15,000 women farmers along with college principals, teachers and social workers are expected to join the protest sites at Singhu and Tikri borders. “The stage will be managed by women, and the speakers too will be women. And there will be a small march at Singhu border.

We are expecting more women to join at different protest sites,” senior farmer leader Kavita Kurugranthy, member of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said. “Approximately 10,000 women from Punjab and Haryana will come to the borders to be part of the women’s day program,” farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said. “...Women will be taking over security roles at Singhu border.

We are expecting a gathering of around 15,000 people at Tikri and 4,000 people at Singhu,” said Jagmohan Singh of Bharat iya Ki san Union (Dakaunda), Punjab. Krantikari Kisan Union leader Avtar Singh Mehma said that stage management at all borders will be done by women. “Those delivering speeches on the stage will also be women, whether they are from a student organisation, a farmer organisation or an organisation doing social work,” he said. 

