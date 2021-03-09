STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.32 lakh CCTV cameras installed across capital

According to the report, 12 FOBs were completed in 2021 and several others are under construction across the city.

Published: 09th March 2021

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In addition to the sprucing up road infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government has been taking various initiatives such as installation of close circuit television (CCTV) and awareness  campaigns to make city roads safer. According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21, for safety and surveillance, installation of CCTV cameras in each assembly was increased to 4,000 from 2,000. 

The Public Works Department has completed the target of 1.32 lakh CCTV cameras in common public places. “The work of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras (4,000 in each assembly area) is in progress. In Phase-I, nearly 1.31 cameras at desired locations in Delhi have been installed till December 2020,” said the survey.To make Delhi safer for women, the government installed new LED lights across the city. The work was executed by PWD for municipal corporations and the LED lights were handed over to the civic bodies for maintenance. 

In the Delhi’s Outcome Budget 2020-21, the PWD has emerged one of the top performing departments after education, health, environment and power.  The performance report showed that 73 per cent of indicators related to the department were ‘on track’. A total 37 programmes or schemes were included in the Outcome Budget consisting of 446 output or outcome indicators, of which 52 are critical indicators.

The document suggested that several key corridors and flyover projects like the Barapullah Phase-III stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar and  the extension of flyover from Ashram flyover to DND flyway are likely to be completed in 2022.

