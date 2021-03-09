2.75 lakh ‘women in distress’ given monthly monetary aid in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his government’s policies in the last 5-6 years adopted a women-centric approach, the matter received little attention during the presentation of outcome budget in the Assembly on Monday.There were hardly any strong achievements mentioned by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the field of women and child development in the last one year.

As per the economic survey 2020-21, about 2.75 lakh ‘Women in Distress’ were provided monthly financial assistance in the current FY 2020-21 (till December 2020). The beneficiaries numbered 2.50 lakh in the previous fiscal. The survey also noted that about 4.49 lakh senior citizens have been provided monthly financial assistance in the current fiscal (till December 2020) and during 2019-20, the figure was around 4.64 lakh.

“In the Ladli scheme, the department received 33, 241 applications for fresh enrollment (Birth level and School level) till December 2020 against the annual target of 65,000. About 3,304 beneficiaries have been enrolled till December 2020. About 13 lakh children and pregnant/nursing mothers are accessing services of nutrition, vaccination, health services and pre-school activities at 10,755 anganwadi centres under ICDS,” the report stated.