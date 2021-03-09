STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2.75 lakh ‘women in distress’ given monthly monetary aid in Delhi

There were hardly any strong achievements mentioned by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the field of women and child development in the last one year. 

Published: 09th March 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

money, cash

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his government’s policies in the last 5-6 years adopted a women-centric approach, the matter received little attention during the presentation of outcome budget in the Assembly on Monday.There were hardly any strong achievements mentioned by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the field of women and child development in the last one year. 

As per the economic survey 2020-21, about 2.75 lakh ‘Women in Distress’ were provided monthly financial assistance in the current FY 2020-21 (till December 2020). The beneficiaries numbered 2.50 lakh in the previous fiscal. The survey also noted that about 4.49 lakh senior citizens have been provided monthly financial assistance in the current fiscal (till December 2020) and during 2019-20, the figure was around 4.64 lakh.

“In the Ladli scheme, the department received 33, 241 applications for fresh enrollment (Birth level and School level) till December 2020 against the annual target of 65,000. About 3,304 beneficiaries have been enrolled till December 2020. About 13 lakh children and pregnant/nursing mothers are accessing services of nutrition, vaccination, health services and pre-school activities at 10,755 anganwadi centres under ICDS,” the report stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerjiwal
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp