STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

5.68% dip in Delhi’s GDP; Survey bets big on vaccination

In various key departments like water, the government has stated that it has ensured a free lifeline of up to 20 km to every house having a metered connection.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s economic survey on Monday stated that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the national capital contracted by around 5.68% during 2020-21 as a fallout of Covid-induced curbs. However, vaccination has rekindled hope for future growth, it said.The global pandemic brought an “economic shock”, it said, adding the AAP government continued with its flagship and popular social welfare schemes throughout the financial year. 

Shedding light on the financial health of the national capital, the survey said the pandemic had wide-ranging effects on every section of the economy and created disruptions to the demand-and-supply chain. However, the education sector remained a priority for the government with the maximum share allocation of 23.83% of the total budget, followed by transport and health. 

The GSDP of Delhi at constant prices increased to `6,13,843 crore during 2019-20, indicating a growth of 7.10%. The advance estimate of GSDP of Delhi at constant prices during 2020-21 was recorded at Rs 5,78,971 crore and showed a contraction of 5.68% over 2019-20, said the survey.It explained how during the pandemic, “curtailment of spending options due to closure of all contact-sensitive activities, the triggering of precautionary savings, risk aversion among businesses and resultant fall in consumption and investment” led to a demand shock for the economy.

The Delhi government was among the first states in the country that started its path to recovery last year, it said, adding the vaccination drive has rekindled hopes for a sharp recovery of the real GSDP in the next financial year. “With the economy’s return to normalcy, brought closer by initiation of a mega vaccination drive, hopes of a robust recovery in services sector, consumption, and investment have been rekindled,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while presenting the economic survey. 

In various key departments like water, the government has stated that it has ensured a free lifeline of up to 20 km to every house having a metered connection. Water has been one of the main poll planks of the Kejriwal government that returned to power for the third consecutive term. On public transport, the scheme for free bus trips for women brought a huge relief. In the 2019-20, around 19 crore free tips were made under the scheme that included both DTC and cluster busses.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi government economic survey
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp